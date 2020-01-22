PFAS testing reveals unprecedented contamination

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo is joining the fight in Upstate New York for clean drinking water.

Ruffalo teamed up with Hoosick Falls Mayor Rob Allen and Rep. Antonio Delgado to discuss new lab testing for PFAS chemicals.

Hoosick Falls is among several Capital Region and Bennington County communities dealing with the contamination in their drinking water. Exposure can lead to multiple health problems, including cancer.

The results from recent testing for drinking water across the country revealed more people have been exposed to PFAS than previously thought.

“People who live in frontline communities like Hoosick Falls, New York, Newburgh, New York, real people who are paying the price,” Ruffalo said. “It’s time to end industrial release of PFAS into the air and water, and it’s time to end needless uses of PFAS in everyday products like food packaging.”

Tap water was tested at 44 locations in 31 states. Only one location had no trace of the chemical, and only two others detected levels considered safe.

Ruffalo recently produced and starred in the film “Dark Waters” based on the real life story of Rob Bilott’s 20-year fight against Dupont’s contamination of drinking water in West Virginia.