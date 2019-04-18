PFAS expert to speak at Bennington College

BENNINGTON, VT – On Monday, April 29 at 7:00 PM, Bennington College welcomes Dr. Cindy Hu, who will speak on human exposure to Poly- and Perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) as part of an Environmental Studies speaker searies.

The event is free and open to the public and will takeplace in the CAPA Symposium on the Bennington College Campus.

Dr. Hu is a data scientist at Mathematica Policy Research. Her professional interest includes applying data science tools to analyze public health problems and providing scientific evidence for better policymaking. She is trained as an environmental health scientist with special focuses on human health risk assessment and decision science.

Cindy received her Doctor of Science and Master of Science degrees, both in environmental health, from Harvard University.