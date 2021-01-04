Petition aims to replace City of Albany flag

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A petition is circulating that would get rid of the City of Albany flag and replace it with a new design. At issue is the flag’s connection to Dutch white supremacists.

The flag has remained unchanged for 111 years and is based on the prince’s flag of the Netherlands, which was co-opted by white supremacist groups and is similar to the flag used during apartheid in South Africa.

There is a proposed redesign of the flag and the Albany Common Council plans to take up a resolution that would create a commission that would review designs for a new flag.