Today’s episode of General Hospital will air at 2:30 a.m. on ABC

Petersburgh PFOA case headed to trial

Local
Posted: / Updated:

PETERSBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The PFOA water contamination case in Petersburgh is officially heading to trial.

A New York State Supreme Court judge ruled against Taconic Plastics and denied their summary judgment, which may pave the way for the first certified class action case involving PFOA.

In a lawsuit, Taconi is alleged to have contaminated the town’s drinking water supply when PFOA was released from its factory.

More than 1,000 community members were said to be exposed to high levels of the toxic substance.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play