Petersburgh PFOA case headed to trial

PETERSBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The PFOA water contamination case in Petersburgh is officially heading to trial.

A New York State Supreme Court judge ruled against Taconic Plastics and denied their summary judgment, which may pave the way for the first certified class action case involving PFOA.

In a lawsuit, Taconi is alleged to have contaminated the town’s drinking water supply when PFOA was released from its factory.

More than 1,000 community members were said to be exposed to high levels of the toxic substance.