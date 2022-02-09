HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you still need a Valentine’s Day floral arrangement, you could help support a local humane society in the process. Elegant Floral Creations by Amy is teaming up with the Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA (CGHS) to help raise funds for the shelter’s programs through the “Petals for Paws” event.

For every Valentine’s Day arrangement ordered on or before February 11, 25% of the sale will be donated to CGHS. Orders by phone must specify that this is for the “Petals for Paws” event.

Arrangements can be delivered within the approved area in the vicinity or Copake. You can contact Elegant Floral Creations by Amy for details at (518) 329-4031. Arrangements can also be picked up at CGHS, 111 Humane Society Road, Hudson on Saturday, February 12 from noon to 3 p.m.

Arrangements available for the “Petals for Paws” event include:

Mini 2.5″ Novelty Hoya Heart Plant in a ceramic container ($25)

6″ mix succulent garden with pink flowering Kalanchoe ($35)

Pink or peach monochromatic Designer’s Choice Floral Design in white birch container ($55)

Wrapped dozen red roses with filler ($65)

Wrapped dozen pink (or mix) roses with filler ($60)

Dozen red roses in vase with filler ($85)

Dozen pink (or mix) roses in vase with filler ($80)

To order, you can call (518) 329-4031 or visit the Elegant Floral Creations by Amy website. Each order contains a Valentine’s Day card and envelope. To view samples of the arrangements, you can visit the CGHS Facebook page or the Elegant Floral Creations by Amy website.