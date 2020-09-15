Pet oxygen masks to be donated to Schenectady Fire Department

Bentley, a 2-year-old pit bull mix, was rescued by crews from an apartment fire on Crane Street in Schenectady on June 27, 2020. (Schenectady Fire Department)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local animal rescue organization will be donating 100 pet oxygen masks to the Schenectady Fire Department after crews saved a dog from an apartment fire in June.

Around 2 a.m. on June 27, Schenectady fire crews responded to a fire at the Pleasant Apartments on Crane Street. While all people were already out of the building, firefighters pulled 2-year-old Bentley, a pit bull mix, from the fire.

Bentley was severely injured and treated at the scene by paramedics who administered oxygen. He was then taken to The Capital District Veterinary Referral Center in Latham where he was treated and released after five days.

His owners were unable to pay for his treatment, so his hospital bills were covered by Mariesa and Chris Hughes of the Mr. Mo Project, a non-profit senior dog rescue group that provides medical care, support and foster homes for elderly and medically ill senior dogs. In addition, the Hugheses decided to purchase 100 Pet Oxygen Recovery Masks and Ambu Bags to donate to the Schenectady Fire Department.

The donation will be made at 9 a.m. on September 18 at Fire Station 1 on Veeder Avenue. Bentley, the Hugheses, and members of the Schenectady Fire Department and Schenectady Police Department, who were part of Bentley’s rescue, will be in attendance.

