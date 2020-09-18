Pet oxygen masks donated to Schenectady County fire crews

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three months ago, crews in Schenectady battled a fire at the Pleasant Apartments on Crane Street. While all people were already out of the building, firefighters pulled 2-year-old Bentley, a pit-bull mix, out of it. They treated him with oxygen on the scene, saving his life.

“We brought him out and he was in real bad shape, I didn’t even know that he made it to the hospital alive,” Schenectady Firefighter, Patrick Sena, said. “We found out a couple days later that he lived and it was nice to see all the hard work paid off.”

Without an oxygen mask, they’re not sure if Bentley, the 2-year-old dog, would’ve made it.

“A little piece of what he went through was there and I cried immediately,” Bentley’s owner Riauna Carr, said. “They put that (oxygen mask) on him when they were taking him out and it was still pitch black.”

As Bentley’s owners, Riauna and Chrishaunna Rogers, lost practically everything, founders of the Mr. Mo Project, a non-profit senior dog rescue group, offered to pay for the hospital bills. Now, they’re pursing a new mission.

“Not every fire department has a pet rescue oxygen mask and as soon as I found out, we really needed to do something about this,” Co-Founder of the Mr. Mo Project, Mariesa Hughes, said.”I wanted to start here in Schenectady because that’s who saved Bentley and we were so appreciated of that. We do have 100 rescue kits going out to all the departments in the Schenectady County.”

Donating eight to the Schenectady Fire Department and over 100 to the county itself for each truck, there’s different sized masks for any situation.

“If you look at the elastic, the goal is for this to go over the muzzle. There’s two vents on each side, so the air the dog is breathing out can go out these vents and the dog will take in the pure concentration of oxygen,” Co-Founder of the Mr. Mo Project, Chris Hughes, said. “When using a human mask, it’s like passive air; there is air escaping and it’s not all going into the dog.”

To be prepared and well equipped moving forward, Mariesa Hughes says it’s to ensure every truck in the county has one.

“It’s so important to be able to, not only see people saved from the fire but their beloved pets as well and take care of our pets in general,” Hughes said.

Bentley, who’s now healthy and happy with his family, got another moment with the crew who rescued him, being reunited at last.

“It was really relieving to see him thank the people who saved him, too.” Carr said.