Pet adoptions increase at local humane society

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia-Greene Humane Society released an update on their pet adoptions following the Governor’s extended stay in place order.

The food bank remains open, but the main lobby will be closed to visitors for the foreseeable future.

In addition, since the onset of the coronavirus, adoptions at the humane society have increased. Just in the last month, the shelter was able to find forever homes for more than 30 of their animals.

If you’d like to make a donation to the food pantry, all pet food can be dropped off at the Columbia-Greene Humane Society front doors.

