Pet adoptions continue despite coronavirus pandemic

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS 10) — In the past week, Mohawk Hudson Humane Society has had 39 pet adoptions, which spokesperson Marguerite Pearson said is a good number considering the coronavirus pandemic.

While those who are non-essential staff members at the shelter are working from home, according to Pearson, veterinarians and those who care for the animals have been coming in daily.

“Right now we are caring for about 150 animals in the shelter, and we also have another 55 or so that are in foster homes and that includes both cats and dogs,” said Pearson.



The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society has gotten many volunteers to foster care animals. Mariesa Jozwiak is one of them said being a pet foster parent is very rewarding.



“You can’t put it into words until you’ve done it,” explained Jozwiak.

If you are serious about adopting pet, you can appointment to visit with them in person.

“We are adhering to social distancing protocols very strictly. People would be coming in, meeting with an animal with pretty much no one else around,” said Pearson.” Once again it’s not a spur of the moment decision. It’s something that if you feel like you can do it now and in the long run, we would love for you to consider it!”

