Personal care drive benefiting local domestic violence shelters

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A domestic violence support organization held an inaugural “personal care drive” on Monday. They’re on the hunt for full-sized personal care products to donate to local domestic violence survivor shelters.

There will be two donation lines to maintain social distance, one for cars and one for pedestrians. Volunteers accepting and sorting drive-thru and walk-up donations will be wearing personal protective equipment.

Event organizers 2 Hearts One Soul says that domestic violence shelters are running low on things like shampoo, soap, toothpaste, and feminine products. Their mission is raising awareness about local nonprofits that support domestic violence victims, such as Equinox and Unity House.

