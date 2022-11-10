SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Menstrual Health Coalition (SMHC) have completed the period pantry as of November 9. The period pantry provides individuals with 24/7 access to period products.

SMHC explains the idea for the period pantry came from a woman in Ohio who runs “Free Flo Box,” and was a recipient of a “Pads Across America” grant from the Pad Project organization, as is SMHC. Representatives Claire Jennings and Brynn Watkins reached out to the woman, met with her, and were able to gain several tips for establishing and maintaining a period pantry. The period pantry is made of a newspaper vending machine that is now refurbished and painted pink. The pantry includes products such as,

Regular pads

Ultra-thin pads

Pantry liners

Overnight maxi pads

Regular tampons

Super tampons

Super plus tampons

The Period Pantry has many necessities for those who menstruate

Brown paper bags are also included for individuals to carry the products. SMHC also noted menstrual cups and period underwear will be available in the future.

The period pantry is located at Bethesda House on State Street in Schenectady. SMHC reached out to organizations that they already partnered with for other public health work with Bethesda House agreeing to have the box on their property. Jennings states, “We are planning on implementing more around the area after we gauge the use of this initial box and see how much product the box requires on a weekly basis.”

Future goals for SMHC include educational programming, set to begin in January 2023, workshops at Girls Inc. and Schenectady City School District to promote menstrual equity and fight the stigma against periods. Jennings comments “Period poverty impacts menstruators everywhere. The need is constant, and we want to make a difference in our community. We believe everyone should have access to period care!”