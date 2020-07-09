People look to escape heat at the Capital City Rescue Mission

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With temperatures reaching above 90, the Capital City Rescue Mission noticed more foot traffic this week.

The location serves more than 700 meals per day. But on a hot day like Thursday, people visited the mission to escape the heat.

With hand sanitizer at the door, cold water, and space in the chapel, people took full advantage of the option.

Executive Director Perry Jones says the cooling center is open to anyone in need.

