People in Ballston Spa can now own chickens

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — People living in Ballston Spa are now allowed to keep chickens on their property.

The new law allows people in the village to keep up to six egg laying hens, but roosters are still banned.

Anyone who wants to have chickens needs to get a permit from the village.

Part of the change in law came from the Grange, a group that works to preserve history in the community. They have a new, live chicken exhibit at the Brookside Museum, which runs through October 12.

Ballston Spa Mayor Larry Woolbright said having fresh eggs is a benefit to the community.

“The eggs that you get from chickens that are running around in your backyard eating good healthy diets and getting a lot of fresh air a lot better and are probably better for your than the ones you buy in the grocery store,” he said.

There are some other requirements to owning chickens in the village. Your backyard must be at least 800 sq. ft., and renters need to get permission from their landlord.