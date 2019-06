ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than 1,000 former St. Clare’s Hospital workers continue to fight to receive their full pensions. Now, they’re taking the cause right to the Governor’s door.

For the past several months, the pensioners have garnered the support from local lawmakers and even the Albany Diocese. But when it comes to Governor Andrew Cuomo — radio silence.

The rally will take place outside the Capitol’s second floor offices on Monday from noon to 2 p.m.