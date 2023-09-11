ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple posted to social media about a man who has apparently gone missing in the area. He may be around Berne or New Scotland.

Apple alerted the community to be on the lookout for Wesley L. Knapp, 82, of Pennsylvania. Apple said Knapp was last heard from on a Sunday night phonecall to his wife back home.

On that call, he said he was stuck in the mud, Apple said. The phone went dead after that call, and law enforcement have traced the phone to the Stage Road area in the town fo Berne. He never arrived at his destination in Clarksville.

Knapp is reportedly driving a 2021 black Honda CRV whose license plate reads CSR4702.