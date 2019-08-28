Pediatricians preparing families for school season

(NEWS10) — Local pediatrician James Saperstone said he’s seeing an uptick in parents coming in to his office as they prepare for the coming school year.

Saperstone said he’s seeing frantic parents wanting to get last minute immunizations in before the first day.

After a rough year of measles and flu outbreaks, Saperston said he doesn’t want the hype to frighten parents, but he also said there are some serious conversations that need to be had with the school. The first being any pre-existing conditions a child has just so everyone’s on the same page.

But the biggest thing that most parents will struggle with is letting.

“Your children will do as well as you do. If you think it’s going to be awful and they won’t adjust, the children will be the same,” Saperstone said.