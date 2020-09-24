Pedestrian struck by pickup truck in Delmar crash

A pedestrian was struck by a pickup on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the intersection of Delaware Avenue and Elsmere Avenue in Delmar. (NEWS10)

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating after an accident involving a pickup truck and a pedestrian in Delmar.

Just after 5:50 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Delaware Avenue and Elsmere Avenue, police said a pedestrian was crossing Delaware Avenue by walking between vehicles and was hit by a pickup truck.

The pedestrian, 27-year-old Mary Cohen, of Albany, was taken to Albany Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

