Pedestrian struck by pickup truck in Delmar crash

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating after an accident involving a pickup truck and a pedestrian in Delmar.
Just after 5:50 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Delaware Avenue and Elsmere Avenue, police said a pedestrian was crossing Delaware Avenue by walking between vehicles and was hit by a pickup truck.
The pedestrian, 27-year-old Mary Cohen, of Albany, was taken to Albany Medical Center with unknown injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
