Pedestrian struck by pickup truck in Delmar crash

Local
Posted: / Updated:
delmar pedestrian crash delaware avenue elsmere avenue 09232020

A pedestrian was struck by a pickup on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the intersection of Delaware Avenue and Elsmere Avenue in Delmar. (NEWS10)

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating after an accident involving a pickup truck and a pedestrian in Delmar.

Just after 5:50 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Delaware Avenue and Elsmere Avenue, police said a pedestrian was crossing Delaware Avenue by walking between vehicles and was hit by a pickup truck.

The pedestrian, 27-year-old Mary Cohen, of Albany, was taken to Albany Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report