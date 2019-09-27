Pedestrian seriously injured in Latham crash

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman was seriously injured Thursday after being hit by a car on Troy-Schenectady Road in Latham.

The crash took place around 7:15 p.m. on Troy-Schenectady Road near Ronald Drive.

Police said it was dark and raining, and the driver didn’t see the woman in the roadway until it was too late to stop. Police said the driver stopped and immediately tried to help the woman.

Other drivers also stopped to try and help.

The victim was taken to the Albany Medical Center for some broken bones and a possible head injury.

Police do not believe alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.