Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Albany; portion of Washington Ave. closed

Local
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A portion of Washington Avenue in Albany is closed after a serious crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, police said a person was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Ontario Street. The pedestrian sustained traumatic injuries and was taking to Albany Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

Washington Avenue from Quail Street to Ontario Street is closed to all traffic. Motorist are urged to seek alternate routes.

The investigation is ongoing.

