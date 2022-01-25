Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by car in Colonie

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Colonie Police Department Traffic Safety Unit is currently investigating a car-versus-pedestrian crash that occurred Monday night in front of the Dollar General on Central Avenue. Police say a pedestrian attempted to cross the roadway outside of any crosswalk around 8:00 p.m., when they were struck by a Toyota Camry.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly stopped immediately and called 911. The pedestrian’s identity is not known at this time, and they remain in critical condition at Albany Medical Center.

The crash is currently under investigation and if anyone was in the area at that time or has any information, please call the Colonie Police Traffic Safety Unit, (518) 783-2620.