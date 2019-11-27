Pearl Street Diner prepping Thanksgiving meals for local dispatchers and first responders

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This time of year is not only about food, but family. However, not everyone has the opportunity to spend it with their loved ones.

Many have to work and can’t spend the holiday with their family. To show appreciation, the Pearl Street Diner is prepping Thanksgiving meals for local dispatchers and first responders in the Albany County.

“Thanksgiving and any other holiday, the first responders have to work. It’s not like other people who have the day off and can spend it with their family,” Owner of Pearl Street Diner, Anthony Mitsios said. “So this year, we are deciding to give something to the people who ensure the safety for everybody and have to work and risk their lives to do what they do.”

While the diner gives back to the community every year for Christmas, it’s the first time for Thanksgiving. So, on top of serving customers on a daily basis, they’ll be be delivering to roughly 150 first responders and dispatchers across the Albany County.

“There’s eight fire stations, dispatch centers and we are going to do the Albany County EMT and dispatch center,” Mitsios said.

They’ve put together not only fresh dinners, but desserts too. From scratch, they’re making turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, apple and pumpkin pie.