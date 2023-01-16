JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Brian D. Ausfeldt, 35 of Halfmoon on January 16. Ausfeldt was allegedly in possession of a hallucinogenic substance.

On January 16 around 1:25 a.m., troopers pulled over a car on State Route 30A in Johnstown for violating vehicle and traffic laws. Police reports Ausfeldt illegally had psilocybin-containing mushrooms and prescription drugs.

Charges

Fourth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

According to police, Ausfeldt was transported to Mayfield state police for processing. She was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Johnstown Town Court on February 16, and released.