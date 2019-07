ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10) Tickets are on sale now for Albany Berkshire Ballet’s production of Paula Weber’s a Midsummer Night’s Dream.

The comedy will highlight dancers from all around the U.S. that recently arrived in the Capitol region to prepare for the big day.



Some of the dancers are also local and have a background with Albany Berkshire Ballet.

The first performance will take place at The Egg on August 23rd along with two others in Pittsfield and Northampton.