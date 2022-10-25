ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The head coach of the Albany Patroons basketball team is hosting a “Breast Cancer Awareness” coaching clinic on Sunday, October 30 from 9 to 3 p.m. The clinic is open to all coaches as well as basketball fans.

All of the money raised during the clinic will stay local and help educate the community about breast cancer detection, treatments, and related health matters. It will also help provide support services to breast cancer patients, caregivers, family, and friends. Admission to the clinic is a monetary donation of your choice which will benefit To Life!

Will Brown comments, “We are excited about the clinic and partnering with such a great organization like To Life! It is an opportunity for coaches in the area to come together and join forces in the fight against cancer. We are opening it up to basketball fans as well. If you are a fan of one of the coaches, the program that they represent or just a basketball fan in general then please come to the Armory and spend some time with us. My wife and I have invested a lot of time, energy and money over the years in the fight against cancer and we don’t intend to stop any time soon.”

Speaker at the event all have capital district ties. The schedule is as follows,