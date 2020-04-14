Live Now
Partnership helps feed frontline workers in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Southwest Vermont Medical Center in Bennington is offering an online tool to help feed people working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The hospital is partnering with the Southwestern Vermont Chamber and their food, dining and restaurant members. Visitors to the web tool, called Meal Train, can volunteer to purchase a meal electronically and place a no-contact order.

Visitors to the site are encouraged to volunteer for an area not already covered so that one department does not receive multiple lunches while another doesn’t receive any.

