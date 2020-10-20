Partnership between Unity House, animal organizations helps domestic violence victims and their pets

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Domestic violence doesn’t just affect people; it also impacts pets.

According to Animal Welfare Institute, roughly one-half to three-fourths of battered victims say their pets are also abused, and 48% say they delayed leaving their abuser due to concerns over their companion animal’s safety.

But a new program for both victims and their animals is now available in New York’s Capital Region.

Welcome to HeartsHerd. The animal sanctuary in Hoosick is run by Tracy Muscatello-Crowley.

It’s one of three Capital Region organizations now offering safe, temporary shelter to companion and farm animals who find themselves homeless after their owners leave their abusers.

“People get very attached to their animals and being able to have a safe haven for them is wonderful,” said Muscatello-Crowley.

It’s all possible thanks to a new partnership with Unity House in Troy under their domestic violence services program. Sarah McGaughnea is the Outreach Program Director of Domestic Violence Services at Unity House.

“It’s so important because victims won’t leave without their pets. They’ll stay in abusive situations. They’ll end up themselves getting killed. The pets will end up getting injured and abused. So we have really rural parts of Rensselaer County, and we have city parts. So, we had to look at for victims who are living in rural Rensselaer County whose pets are horses, pigs cows, alpacas. How can they leave because they don’t want to leave their pets, either?”

The program is supported by a $400,000 grant on behalf of the U.S. Department of Justice. The funds cover the cost of care for the animals.

Along with HeartsHerd, Mohawk Hudson Humane Sociey and Hawk’s Ridge Veterinary Services in Bennington, Vermont are also partners.

Incoming farm animals to HeartsHerd can hang out with longtime residents Copper the pig and Oscar the Clydesdale.

The ultimate goal is to reunite companion animals with their owners once they are safe, supported and able to move on. The program also includes transitional housing support and community education components.

Unity House Domestic Violence Services 24-hour hotline is 518-272-2370 or text 518-720-6161.

LATEST STORIES