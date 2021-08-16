Deadly crash closes part of Watervliet-Shaker Road

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Police Department confirmed one person died in an accident with a truck on Watervliet-Shaker Road. They say, Howard Cooper, 51, of Colonie, was killed when the truck he was driving went off the road and hit a tree.

Watervliet-Shaker Road between Sand Creek Road and Westchester Drive was closed to all traffic for an extended period of time on Monday. The road has since reopened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Colonie Police Department at (518) 783-2744.