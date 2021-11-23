Parolee arrested for recent robbery, burglary

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man, currently on parole, has been arrested in connection to two separate crimes in the city of Albany.

Around 7:45 p.m. on November 6, police were called to the Stewart’s Shops on Central Avenue for a robbery. Employees said a man approached the counter, threatened them, and then picked up the register and threw it on the floor. He then fled with cash from the register.

Around 12:40 a.m. on November 12, police were called to the El Pilon Market on South Pearl Street for a burglary. Police said a man had smashed the store’s front window and stole cigarettes.

Ray Richardson, 54, was arrested in both incidents and charged with Burglary in the Third Degree, Robbery in the Third Degree, Petit Larceny and Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree. He was also arrested on a parole warrant.

He was arraigned and sent to Albany County Jail.

Richardson was released on parole on November 3 after serving time for a 2017 burglary where he broke into a Central Avenue liquor store and stole money from the register.