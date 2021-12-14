Parolee arrested after fleeing traffic stop, being in possession of drugs

Police said Nasif J.T. Jackson crashed into another vehicle when he fled a traffic stop and was found in possession of several drugs.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man on parole was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop and being found in possession of narcotics.

Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, police conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle being driven by 34-year-old Nasif J.T. Jackson. Police said Jackson initially stopped but then fled the scene. A short time later, he struck another vehicle at the intersection of Western Avenue and South Lake Avenue and was taken into custody.

Nasif Jackson was found to be in possession of several drugs after he fled a traffic stop, police said. (Albany County Sheriff’s Office)

After searching his vehicle, police found approximately two ounces of crack cocaine, approximately one-half ounce of fentanyl, and a quantity of heroin. Jackson was on parole for Criminal Possession of a Weapon at the time.

He was subsequently charged with three counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, once count of Assault in the Second Degree, once count of Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree, one count of Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer in the Third Degree, and several other vehicle and traffic violations.

Jackson is being held and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning.