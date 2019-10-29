Parkland shooting parent sheds light on school safety

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County officials met with the father of a student killed during the Parkland shooting to discuss school safety.

Max Schechter spoke both publicly and privately with community members and school officials about the best practices developed since Parkland to prevent another shooting.

“It’s been 20 years since Columbine and children and teachers continue to get murdered in their classroom. How is this possible?” Schechter said.

Both Saratoga Springs Superintendent Michael Patton and School Board President Steven Verral said school safety is ever evolving.

“We’re living in different times, so we have to do everything we can to keep our kids safe,” Patton said.

Schechter said the next shooter is out there. Monday night’s forum was about saving lives when the next school shooting happens.