Parking ticket amnesty program begins in Troy on Aug. 1

Local
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Troy announced a parking amnesty program that will begin on Saturday.

The program will allow qualifying outstanding parking tickets to be paid at a reduced rate. Whoever qualifies for the program will receive a letter in the mail on how to pay the tickets.

According to City Council Pres. Carmella Mantello, there are around $900,000 of unpaid tickets in the city.

Officials said the program will run from August 1 through September 15. All payments for tickets that qualify under the amnesty must be made by mail or online at www.troyny.gov/pay.

Mantello released a statement on the announcement saying in-part:

“This is a win-win! Individuals who owe outstanding parking tickets will be getting a break and the city will capture needed revenues.”

