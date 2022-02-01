Parking restrictions, road closures for film production in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy officials have issued a traffic advisory for parking restrictions due to a film production. Filming is taking place in the South Central, Little Italy, and Washington Park neighborhoods beginning February 2.

Parking restrictions will be in effect for both sides of Adams Street from Hill Street to 1st Street beginning 9 a.m. on February 2 through February 4 at 10 p.m.

Parking restrictions will be in effect for 4th Street, between Adams Street and Washington Street, including north half block between Adams and Jefferson Street beginning 9 a.m. on February 2 through noon on February 4. The restrictions will also be in effect for Adams Street, between 2nd Street and Hill Street at those times.

Intermittent road closures will be in effect between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 am. from February 2 through February 4 at the intersection of 4th Street and both sides of Adams Street, as well as the intersection of 4th and Jefferson Street.

Parking restrictions will be in effect for the following streets beginning noon on February 3 through February 4 at 10 p.m.

Washington Place between 2nd Street and 3rd Street

3rd Street between Washington Street and Adams Street

2nd Street between Washington Place and Adams Street

Intermittent road closures will be in effect between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. on February 3 and February 4 for the intersection of Washington Place and 3rd Street.

Motorists should observe all traffic detours and posted parking restrictions. Residents and businesses on impacted streets have been directly notified of parking restrictions and road closures. Local emergency services have been notified of traffic restrictions.

A Hallmark movie is also scheduled to be filmed at Defazio’s Imports in Troy on February 3.