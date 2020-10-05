‘Modern Love’ continues filming in Albany’s Washington Park

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany’s Washington Park is joining Troy and Schenectady as filming locations for the Amazon Prime series “Modern Love.” So, what is it about the Capital Region that producers love so much for the television series?

According to Deborah Goedeke from the Albany Film Commission, it could have something to do with the pandemic. She says since the outbreak began, their website has gotten triple more hits than usual.

“Albany and the entire Capital Region is definitely lower density, and I think a little bit safer and more comfortable for filming for the productions,” Goedeke told News10.

Goedeke says the Capital Region has streetscapes that can look like Brooklyn, and even Washington D.C.

She explained that “Modern Love” takes place in New York City, and Albany’s Washington Park will substitute as a backdrop for the real thing.

“They love it because it really does double for Central Park,” Goedeke said.

Modern Love was also filming in the Monument Square area of Troy, and at Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons School in Schenectady. Goedeke says the production is bringing much needed revenue into our local economies.

“The Association of Film Commissioners International estimates that a TV series brings in $165,000 per day when they’re shooting,” she explained.

Parking restrictions will be in effect in Albany from Monday, October 5 until Wednesday, October 7 for the film production.

The restrictions will be in effect from 8 P.M. Monday until 6 A.M. Wednesday on both sides of Washington Park Road from New Scotland Avenue to South Lake Avenue.

