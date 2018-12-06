Parking restrictions and road closures for film production

City officials have issued a traffic advisory for parking restrictions and road closures in downtown Troy, Little Italy, and Washington Park neighborhoods associated with a film production on Thursday, December 6 (rescheduled from Wednesday, December 5).
Residents, businesses, and visitors will be provided access to properties on impacted streets. Pedestrian traffic will flow as normally possible. Motorists should observe all posted parking restrictions and detours.
The production will involve parking restrictions, road closures and/or detours on the following streets beginning 9:00 am until 9:00 pm:
Little Italy Neighborhood
- William Street, between Ida Street and Hill Street
- Little Italy Marketplace parking lot
Washington Park Neighborhood
- 2nd Street, between Adams Street and Division Street
- 3rd Street, between Liberty Street and Adams Street
- Washington Place, between 3rd Street and 2nd Street
- Washington Street, between 3rd and 2nd Street
Downtown Business District
- River Street, between 3rd Street and State Street
- Frear Alley, between State Street and Broadway
- Broadway, between 3rd Street and River Street
- 2nd Street, between State Street and Broadway
Residents and businesses on impacted streets have been directly notified of parking restrictions and closures.