Park Playhouse taking over Cohoes Music Hall

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler announced Thursday that the Park Playhouse’s Playhouse Stage Company will take over management of Cohoes Music Hall. The new deal should save taxpayers about $250,000 per year.

According to Keeler, “This implements a business model that is fiscally prudent for the City of Cohoes for years to come, thus assuring the viability of the Music Hall over the long term.”

In 2019, Cohoes spent $280,500 on the management of the venue and made $90,326 on ticket sales. The new agreement sees Cohoes paying nothing for management or show support while receiving $2 per ticket. The city will continue providing utilities for the building, which is also home to the city’s visitor center.

The contract will go to the Cohoes Common Council at its next meeting on Tuesday, July 28.

The proposal was one among six that an independent review committee reviewed following a call for proposals. The committee recommended Park Playhouse after an exhaustive and transparent selection process. The Playhouse has brought plays and musicals to Cohoes Music Hall for nearly four years.

“The entertainment people have enjoyed at the Cohoes Music Hall for the past several years will not only continue on my watch, it will improve in quality, and there will be more of it.” Owen Smith

Park Playhouse Producing Artistic Director

