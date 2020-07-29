Park Playhouse approved to manage Cohoes Music Hall

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cohoes Common Council approved Park Playhouse as the new management company for the Cohoes Music Hall.
The agreement will save the city around $300,000 a year.
Park Playhouse said it will bring live music and a variety of shows to the music hall.
