Parents who lost daughter to impaired driver remind you to be safe this Thanksgiving Eve

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Many people in the Capital Region will recall the tragedy in December 2012 when Shenendehowa students, Deanna Rivers and Chris Stewart, were killed by an impaired driver.

Rivers would have celebrated her 24th birthday this past weekend. Her parents, Brian and Deborah, know all too well that one impaired driver can cause a lifetime of pain.

“We don’t want people driving after they’ve been drinking and being the reason that another family is in our shoes,” Deborah told NEWS10 ABC.

The Riverses say it’s naïve to think it could never happen to you.

“It happened on December 1 for us. He thought he could drive home,” Deborah said.

Your actions on one night could change a family forever.

“It’s a way of life that you have to get yourself geared towards. Happy times aren’t really there anymore. It’s a survival,” Brian said. “We survive for our other daughter, Deanna’s sister, Jenna.”

Brian says you have to make the right decision if you choose to go out.

“You’ve got to have a designated driver, get a ride from a friend, somebody has to be responsible,” he said.

According to a representative from Mothers Against Drunk Drivers New York, over 40 people died last year as a result of a drunk driver on Thanksgiving Eve.