Parents voice concerns over recent school fights

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several fights involving students at South Colonie High School were posted to social media recently. The fights concerning parents about the violence within the school.

Superintendent Johnathan Buhner addressed concerns at a school board meeting on Tuesday.

“No altercation between kids is ever good and you want to teach them how to handle things different. But the social media piece does not help,” Buhner said.

In the past 10 days there’s been a spike in fights at the school.

Though Buhner said any fight is unacceptable, the sudden rise in altercations is not setting the school above its average amount of disciplinary hearings.

“We are working hard at addressing the kids that need to be addressed and working with their parents and we’ll go from there,” Buhner said.

Concerned parent, Kathleen Fuller, attended Tuesday night’s school board meeting. She said the fighting in the school is being downplayed.

“Teachers and administrators are there to teach and educate. They’re not there to be bouncers and break up fights,” Fuller said.

Buhner called the fights a black eye for the school district. Fuller said more disciplinary actions need to be taken.

