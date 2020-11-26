Parents torn about upholding holiday traditions for their kids

(NEWS10) — A new study revealed that parents across the country are worried about shirking holiday traditions—especially when it comes to gathering with extended family.

”I just have such warm memories of the holidays and I want the same things for my kids,” Nicolle Mallinson, a local mother of two and a nurse at St. Peter’s Hospital. ”Most of us aren’t necessarily worried for ourselves; we’re worried about our kids.”

According to a new national poll from C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, 61% of parents who usually share Turkey Day with extended family are still planning to gather with some of them for their 2020 Thanksgiving.

Although many parents feel the benefits of gathering with grandparents outweigh the risks, the CDC recommends forgoing the traditional family dinner this year for a celebration with only those who live in your household.



“I think the one thing parents need to be aware of any projections that they have,” Vanessa Bever, a family psychologist at Capital District Therapy, said. She believes parents may have a more difficult time giving up their traditions than their kids who have great bandwidth for change.

”Do they need all of the Aunts and Uncles? Are they happy just with our immediate family, with us being at peace and in a safe circumstance?” Bever said.

Both Mott’s Children’s Hospital and Bever suggest prioritizing healthy and safety this year but don’t be afraid to get creative with new traditions with your kids.

For example, Mallinson has decided to do a separate Thanksgiving meal with her husband and kids only this year. Then, after dinner, her whole family will be hopping on Zoom for a new tradition—Thanksgiving Bingo.