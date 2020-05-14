Parents of Shenendehowa senior students looking for communication, answers revolving graduation

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Whether it’s high school or college, graduations are memorable for not just the students, but parents as well. With no set plan in place just yet, parents of the Shenendehowa Central School District are looking for both answers and communication.

“Our kids are not okay and we’re not okay, we just want to have a voice with what’s going on and to communicate and show us transparency.” Kelly Saposnick, Shen Senior Parent

Kelly Saposnick is a parent of a Shen senior student and head of a Facebook group including roughly 350 class of 2020 parents. They say while they understand the difficulty of the situation, they’ve presented ideas to the district on how they can provide a sendoff their seniors deserve.

“We don’t have a problem with social distancing, we don’t have a problem with limiting the amount of people that can come to the graduation, we don’t have a problem with spacing it out on the bleachers, both sides of the bleachers and having the kids spaced out on the football field, we don’t have a problem with any of that,” Saposnick said. “We understand their hands are tied and safety is the No. 1 issue, but we need something, some milestones.”

Whether it’s a make-shift stage or not, Saposnick says their best interests are in the safety of the students, but receiving a diploma is moment of achievement, accomplishment and a culmination of all the years of hard work.

“It’s just that moment when you go from being a Shen student to a Shen graduate,” Saposnick said. “As a parent it’s the most, one of the most proud moments you could ever have.”

In a statement by the Shenendehowa Central School District, they said, “We are in the process of planning a graduation event. More details will follow when available.”

