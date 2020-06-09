Parents having difficult discussion with children about racism

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Organizers of Troy’s Black Lives Matter say more than 10,000 people came out to march on Sunday. The protest drew in people of all ages, leaving some parents to have tough discussions about racism with their children.

Nicole Soler brought Jaeleah, her 8-year-old daughter, to the march.

“I told her sometimes people discriminate against you or other people because of the color of your skin. I [said], ‘How does that make you feel?’ She goes, ‘Sad.’ She said I want to stand up for what I believe in,” Soler said.

Soler, who is white, said it was the conversation about racism which led Jaeleah, who is bi-racial, to ask to go to Sunday’s march.

“Some people are against it, don’t expose their eyes to that, but we wanted to show them don’t ever be afraid. Stand up for what you believe in,” Soler said.

At the protest, Jaeleah led the crowd in chants as they marched through the streets.

“I get to stand up for black people and some people don’t like them because of their skin color,” Jaeleah said.

“She was shouting, people were following. 100’s of people following my eight year-old daughter. I couldn’t be more happier, more proud, to be there,” Soler said.

Soler said Sunday’s protest was just a start. She is anticipating more discussions on racism in the future with her daughter and her siblings.

