Parents have mixed emotions over Shenendehowa CSD’s reopening plans

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — School districts across New York are submitting their reopening plan by the July 31 deadline. The Shenendehowa Central School District has been sharing its possible reopening plan with the community.

Many parents said they are filled with mixed emotions and wanting more choices when it comes to sending their children back to school.

“The district has to be able to give parents options. They should know, as parents, we know what’s best for our child, and if you’re not comfortable, you should have the decision to keep them home,” said Jen Collazo, a parent in the Shenendehowa district.

The district shared a possible reopening plan that included in-person learning for Grades K-6. For middle and high schoolers in Grade 7-12, half of them would do two consecutive days in the classroom. The other half would be coming in the next two days. The days spent not in the classroom will be done remotely.

As a mom of three, Collazo said she is upset there is no option for full remote learning available.

“I think that there are just too many risks that have not been addressed. There is too many variables that just can’t be anticipated to safeguard me enough,” she said.

Sharon Bragg is one of the many parents that has signed a petition to allow remote learning in the fall. Bragg said it could offer benefits for everyone.

“It reduces the amount of children in the classroom and on the buses. It helps enable the teachers to really be able to better teach,” explained Bragg.

Hedi Stinebrickner is a teacher and the president of the Shenendehowa Teachers Assoication. Stinebrickner said the less children in the classroom the better.

“We know that we already have issues with the number of kids in certain classrooms. We think the remote option could provide some space for our teachers. Especially for those who will not be able to come back to onsite instruction because of their own health concerns,” she said.

However, many parents told NEWS10 ABC they prefer their children go back to school. They said it is very hard to teach their children from home while working a full-time job. Many believe their kids are in desperate need of socialization and structure.

Stinebrickner said she is hoping Shen offers an option for all parents.

“Our parents would be in the best place to decide if their kid is better off at home or if their kid is better off with in-person instruction,” she said.

Many parents said they just wants their kids to get an education in a safe and responsible way.

The Shen School District said they sent their reopening plan to get public feedback.

