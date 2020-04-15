Parents face child support challenges amid coronavirus pandemic, legal expert weighs in

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wednesday would have been tax day, but instead of waiting for refund checks, many are waiting for their coronavirus stimulus money. However, a local legal and finances expert says you may not see a dime if you’re behind on your child support.

Barbara King, a partner and family and marital law expert with Tully Rinckey Attorneys, says she wouldn’t be surprised if stimulus checks could be garnished just like tax refunds.

“For example, if my child support check were to go directly to the recipient, there’s no central body governing that and so there would be nothing to flag my refund check. But if my payments go through the Support Collection Unit and at the time my refund check comes in I actually owe money — I am behind, or have what they call arrears — then the collection unit could keep that check and send it to the recipient,” King explains to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

She says for now, they’re no news from federal, state, or county governments on whether or not stimulus money will be garnished or what might happen to those who have lost their regular paychecks. King says although their office has been flooded with frantic calls, many can’t even apply to have their child support lowered.

“The problem is that, unless it’s an emergency application, right now the courts are not taking these petitions,” King says.

Until the inevitable logjam when family courts reopen, she says it’s best to play it safe — communicate between parents and guardians and pay what you can.

“If you can afford to pay only $100 instead of $500, pay what you can, because this is a burden on the recipient too, and the children,” she advises.

King also emphasizes the courts aren’t out to throw the suddenly unemployed in jail if they find themselves in contempt.

“That would only happen if the court found the failure to pay was willful, meaning, ‘I didn’t lose my job, I have the ability to pay, I’m just taking advantage of this economic environment and choosing not to pay it and I’ll have an excuse later,'” she says.

Her best advice — show you’re making an effort.

“Above all, the courts want people to be mature and try to mitigate their issues,” King says.

Tully Rickney will hold a webinar to advise the public on best practices when navigating child support through the coronavirus crisis. Click here to register for the webinar set for Thursday, April 16.