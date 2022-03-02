SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Parents in the Schenectady City School District discussed the impact of a school resource officer in the schools during the public comment period of Wednesday night’s meeting.

School officials said they participated in a school resource officer pilot program. They said it has worked out well so far.

Some parents said the SRO does not need to be at the school because it will scare students.

“I understand the historical challenges with officers in schools, but I think if we don’t reinvent that, if we don’t face that challenge head on and try to redefine that, by not doing it is also doing a disservice,” Superintendent Anibal Solder said.

“There is a stigma, basically, of fear with the police, and you’re putting police into a middle school with children who aren’t even close to adults, and they’re gonna be fearful,” parent Raechel Mullin said.

No decision was made on putting SROs in schools. The school board plans to vote on it at a later date.