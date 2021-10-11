Paraglider pilot rescued from power lines

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A powered paraglider pilot was rescued from power lines at Indian Ladder Farms Monday.

It was a situation you don’t see every day: a paraglider was making his way down when he got too close to power lines and became stuck.

First responders received a call around 5:30 p.m. Monday from Indian Ladder Farms that a paraglider was in the power lines and hanging by the motor and propeller of his aircraft. National Grid arrived on scene where they turned off the power lines in the area.

Crews brought the man down safely. He refused medical treatment and went home.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said the man was lucky because he could have been electrocuted. He said the pilot was legally flying and was wearing a helmet.

National Grid said power has since been restored to about 555 customers.