Parade held to support essential workers at local animal shelter

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A gratitude parade was held Thursday for the hard work being done by animal shelter staff.
Volunteers with the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society brought a parade on wheels as a way to thank their essential staff workers.
They care for more than 100 animals while ensuring their food pantry is stocked for pet owners who are struggling during the pandemic.
