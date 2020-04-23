Live Now
Live Updates: The NFL holds its first-ever virtual draft

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Parade held to support essential workers at local animal shelter

Local
Posted: / Updated:

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A gratitude parade was held Thursday for the hard work being done by animal shelter staff.

Volunteers with the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society brought a parade on wheels as a way to thank their essential staff workers.

They care for more than 100 animals while ensuring their food pantry is stocked for pet owners who are struggling during the pandemic.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak