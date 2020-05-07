Parade held in Bethlehem for Teacher Appreciation Week

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem Preschool held a parade for their teachers to honor them during Teacher Appreciation Week.
Teachers and students from the school held signs and flags to show their love and appreciation for one another as parents and representatives of the Bethlehem Police and Fire Departments drove by.
The teachers are currently teaching through Zoom meetings as well as at the school for the children of essential workers. They said the most difficult part is keeping the connections between the teachers and students.
“Because we’re all social distancing, the connections are difficult,” Bethlehem co-director Cathy Halayko said. “We’ve been doing Zoom meetings, but it is wonderful to see the children in person.”
