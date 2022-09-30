EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Papa Brillo’s, an Italian family-style restaurant, is opening a second location in East Greenbush. The original location is in Pittstown.

The new restaurant is located at 9 Troy Road, which is the former Friendly’s building. The building is currently undergoing renovations.

Owner Jeffrey Puppolo said the new restaurant is scheduled for a November opening. However, the liquor license may not be issued before then. If that is the case, the restaurant will still open without any alcohol offerings.

Papa Brillo’s Pittstown location, located at 2113 Route 7, is open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday and for breakfast, lunch and dinner on Saturday and Sunday. The menu includes pizza, pasta, subs, seafood, steak, soups, and veal and chicken dishes.