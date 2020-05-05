Pandemic doesn’t stop local family from launching new restaurant

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Opening their doors in the middle of a quarantine isn’t exactly how the Ko family expected to launch their new restaurant, Son of Egg. However, after three years of searching and finally finding their ideal location on Madison Avenue, they say they couldn’t afford to slow down.

“We’ve been hearing about a lot of restaurants closing, so there was that kind of worry, but I think that the excitement outweighed that kind of worry. We were just like, hey we might as well. We signed the lease before everything happened, God willing let’s open up and see what it does,” says Justin Ko, the son and manager of the business.

“I thought, I don’t have no way to go back,” says his mother, Mincho Ko.

Mrs. Ko is the brains in the kitchen. She says she’s always loved making good food for those who need it.

“After my two boys left for college, I worried about what they are eating. So when I serve to other college kids in my church and everybody loves my food, I wanted to open my restaurant,” she explains to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

The family had a deli in Portland, which they had to give up when moving to Albany. It’s been a long road to start up a new business again, made harder by the coronavirus restrictions.

“I couldn’t have kitchen helpers because nobody wants to and I cannot hire somebody I don’t know, so it’s hard,” Mrs. Ko says.

But Justin says they’ve found a way to manage by paring down the menu.

“The ingredients are simple and we just made it so that customers can get their food pretty quickly and also enjoy the Korean taste,” he explains.

They’ve also relied on social media to get the word around.

“It’s been awesome to see the feedback that the neighborhood’s been giving us,” Justin says. “People have actually been more supportive because of the pandemic, and I think they wanted to try new food.”

“In a way, this has given us the ability to test out the processes and procedures. I’d say it’s a bit of a blessing and a curse,” laughs Justin.

“I pray every day that [the pandemic] will be over soon, and I have confidence. My family supports me, says, you can do it,” Mrs. Ko concludes.