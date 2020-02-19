Palace Theatre to offer sensory friendly movie experience

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Palace Theatre has announced they will offer sensory friendly movie screenings as part of their 2020 Family Fun Days.

The first screening will feature the Disney classic “Lilo and Stitch” which will take place on Monday, April 13 with the regular Family Fun Day screening taking place the following day.

The theatre’s Sensory Friendly Movie Screenings will offer a unique opportunity to individuals living with autism and other sensory sensitivities to watch and enjoy a film in a safe and welcoming environment.

To properly accommodate those with sensory sensitivity, the theatre will dim the lights during the movie, the volume will be lowered, and moviegoers will be able to move about freely and vocalize in whatever way they need to.

How Sensory Screenings Differ from Regular Movie Screenings:

1) Lights are kept up higher than usual

2) Sound is lower than usual

3) Individuals are encouraged to move, vocalize, or engage in other soothing techniques including using tablets, toys, etc.

4) We will avoid films with scenes that feature loud sounds, strobe lights or sudden, complete darkness.

5) Quiet areas will be available for those who need a break.

The theatre will open at noon on April 13 for games and activities and the movie will start at 1:00 p.m. Tickets are $5 and available at the Palace Theatre Box Office or by phone at (518)-465-4663 and online here.

For more information about sensory friendly theater experiences click here.

